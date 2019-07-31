iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 870.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.8% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,175,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,264,000 after buying an additional 3,244,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,774,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,785,000 after buying an additional 206,343 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,309,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,764,000 after buying an additional 22,716,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,316,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,587,000 after buying an additional 3,000,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,778.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,608,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,545,000 after buying an additional 27,614,564 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.80. The company had a trading volume of 989,950 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.