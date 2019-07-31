Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR) Trading Up ∞

Iron Bridge Resources Inc (TSE:IBR)’s share price was up ∞ on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.84, approximately 86,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 311,087 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82.

About Iron Bridge Resources (TSE:IBR)

Iron Bridge Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. It primarily operates in the Montney light oil fairway at Elmworth in West Central Alberta. As of December 31, 2017, its total proved plus probable reserves included 26.11 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Iron Bridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Bridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.