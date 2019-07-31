Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded GTT Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.33.

IRTC stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Irhythm Technologies has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $98.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.50.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The company had revenue of $47.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Merz Cathleen Noel Bairey sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $92,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $293,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 78.5% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Irhythm Technologies by 93.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Irhythm Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Irhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

