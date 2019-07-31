iPath Dow Jones-UBS Sugar Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG) Trading Up 1%

iPath Dow Jones-UBS Sugar Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN (NYSEARCA:SGG)’s stock price was up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.04 and last traded at $41.40, approximately 4,523 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 3,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Dow Jones-UBS Sugar Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Dow Jones-UBS Sugar Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.