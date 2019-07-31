IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $25.22 million and $511,484.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bgogo and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.04 or 0.05874893 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00047388 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000189 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001043 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, Kucoin, Gate.io, Bgogo, IDEX, Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

