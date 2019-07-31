IONChain Price Down 5.3% This Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. IONChain has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $172,008.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IONChain Token Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

