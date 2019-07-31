Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 750,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 968% from the previous session’s volume of 70,230 shares.The stock last traded at $0.66 and had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invivo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Invivo Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $5.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invivo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Invivo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invivo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.