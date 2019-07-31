Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Tops $0.0674 on Major Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000672 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $8.04 million and $2,823.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00274431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010025 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.01466508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00115686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021558 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

