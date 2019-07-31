Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nuance Communications Call Options (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,932 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,323% compared to the average daily volume of 206 call options.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $133,148.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 284,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,110. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 29,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,807. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40. Nuance Communications has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $18.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Nuance Communications had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

