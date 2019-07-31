Investors Buy Large Volume of GRIFOLS S A/S Call Options (NASDAQ:GRFS)

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,103 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,229% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 670.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,427,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 856.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,558,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,461 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 12.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,170,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 887,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,125,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,078,000 after acquiring an additional 453,032 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.09. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.12 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

