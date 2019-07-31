Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Peugeot (UG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peugeot (EPA: UG):

7/25/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/16/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €26.00 ($30.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/9/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €21.50 ($25.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/2/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €27.00 ($31.40) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/25/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €36.00 ($41.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €30.00 ($34.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2019 – Peugeot was given a new €19.00 ($22.09) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

UG traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.36 ($24.84). 2,353,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot SA has a 12-month low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a 12-month high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.76.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

