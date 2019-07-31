Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Essentra (ESNT)

Essentra (LON: ESNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/24/2019 – Essentra was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/15/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/12/2019 – Essentra had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 445 ($5.81). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/27/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/21/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

6/17/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/12/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 420 ($5.49).

6/11/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/3/2019 – Essentra had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

Shares of LON:ESNT traded down GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The stock had a trading volume of 195,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,881. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 422.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Essentra PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 517 ($6.76).

In other Essentra news, insider Paul Forman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £78,600 ($102,704.82).

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

