Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75 (LON:IPU)

Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr PLC (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Monday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IPU stock opened at GBX 511.43 ($6.68) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.01 million and a P/E ratio of -12.54. Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.11 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 540 ($7.06). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 527.38.

In related news, insider Jane Lewis bought 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.90 ($25,983.14).

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

