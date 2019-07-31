Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.83

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.83 and last traded at $12.79, with a volume of 18647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 327,246 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 694,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 66,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 58,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

