Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stake Increased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $101,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $21.24.

