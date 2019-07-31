Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) by 240.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.10% of Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD)

BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.

