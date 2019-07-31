Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD) was down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.39 and last traded at $21.39, approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.42.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%.
About Invesco BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRD)
BLDRS Developed Markets 100 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Developed Markets 100 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 100 developed market-based depositary receipts.
