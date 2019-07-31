Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as C$14.96 and last traded at C$14.85, with a volume of 108262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.69.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.21. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Robert Clancy bought 19,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$267,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$758,239.26.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

