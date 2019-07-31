Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

