Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by First American Bank

First American Bank lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.96. 66,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 33,875 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $3,050,782.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $4,320,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,525 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,176. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

