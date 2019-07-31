Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point set a $56.00 price objective on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

IBKR traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. 293,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 750,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,956,000 after acquiring an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,846,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,832,000 after acquiring an additional 148,996 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,711,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 110,876 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

