Intelsat (NYSE:I) Announces Earnings Results

Intelsat (NYSE:I) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $509.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intelsat updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of I traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 1,632,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,575. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.41. Intelsat has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on I. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intelsat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intelsat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intelsat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

