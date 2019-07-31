Instem (LON:INS) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Instem PLC (LON:INS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $391.00. Instem shares last traded at $396.00, with a volume of 1,012 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.96. The company has a market cap of $63.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.11.

In related news, insider Michael McGoun sold 6,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.44), for a total transaction of £23,072.40 ($30,148.18).

Instem plc provides information technology solutions to the life science market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making. Its solutions include Provantis, an integrated Windows-based system for organizations and universities that are engaged in non-clinical evaluation studies; submit platform that provides a suite of integrated tools and services for the creation and management of SEND datasets and associated documents for contract research organizations and sponsors; ALPHADAS, an eSource EDC system for early phase clinical trials; Animal Care Information System, an animal management software solution; Logbook, a repository for information; and Toxicology Resource Planning, a toxicology solution for pharmaceutical, chemical, and contract research laboratory corporations.

