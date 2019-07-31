Insider Selling: Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Insider Sells 11,144 Shares of Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $917,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

TREX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 1,838,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,586. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.59. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 69.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,221,000 after buying an additional 1,170,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,599,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,812,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,195,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Trex by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 490,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,133,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

