Insider Selling: Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Insider Sells 11,144 Shares of Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) insider James E. Cline sold 11,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total value of $917,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,363,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
TREX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.75. 1,838,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,586. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.59. Trex Company Inc has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $90.74.
Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Trex had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $206.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Trex to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.
About Trex
Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.
