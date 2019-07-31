Insider Buying: Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $4,702,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TRN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,051. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.97.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research set a $22.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Trinity Industries by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

