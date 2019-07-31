Insider Buying: NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Major Shareholder Purchases 8,651 Shares of Stock

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) major shareholder Robert S. Ellin acquired 8,651 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,942.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,383.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.35. 4,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,684. NTN Buzztime Inc has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NTN Buzztime stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 11.22% of NTN Buzztime worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NTN Buzztime Company Profile

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

