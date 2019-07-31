Insider Buying: Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM) Director Acquires 125,000 Shares of Stock

Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM) Director Robert Wilson Gordon bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,250.

Shares of EGM stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.09. 63,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,995. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. Engold Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.20.

About Engold Mines

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

