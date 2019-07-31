Insider Buying: Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Major Shareholder Purchases 312,500 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) major shareholder Mgc Venture Partners 2013 Gp, bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. 294,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,014. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $24.75.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.