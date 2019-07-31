Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $638-648 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.44 million.Inovalon also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.45-0.49 EPS.

Shares of INOV stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 391,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,224. Inovalon has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. BidaskClub cut Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In related news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 60,801 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $826,893.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,893.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy acquired 136,995 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,837,102.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,341.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

