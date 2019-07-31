Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average After Earnings Miss

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.53. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,057 shares traded.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on FedEx from $192.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 24,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.88.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

