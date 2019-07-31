Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.85% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. 412,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.61. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.