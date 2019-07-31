Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Independent Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of INDB opened at $78.08 on Friday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $66.12 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

In other news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $124,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,543. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin J. Jones sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $317,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,642,000 after acquiring an additional 508,987 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 957,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,545,000 after acquiring an additional 114,280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,772,000 after acquiring an additional 137,622 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 613,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,542,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

