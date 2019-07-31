Independence Bank of Kentucky Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,167.74, for a total value of $85,245.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,083.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514 shares of company stock valued at $595,584 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,228.12. 588,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,497. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,128.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 50.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research began coverage on SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.29 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.73.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

