Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.92. 1,073,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.62.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. BidaskClub lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Incyte and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

