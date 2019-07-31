Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $111.00 Price Target at Nomura

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price increased by research analysts at Nomura from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.15. 12,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,774. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 1.17. Incyte has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,316 shares of company stock worth $1,211,715. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,453,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,154,000 after purchasing an additional 190,491 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after purchasing an additional 166,510 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,014,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,296,000 after purchasing an additional 41,396 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,145,000 after purchasing an additional 276,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

