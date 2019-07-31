Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,749. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62. Incyte has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $89.30.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $529.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Incyte’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Incyte will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total value of $76,633.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,715. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 128.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 250,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,318,000 after buying an additional 141,216 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Incyte by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 120,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,980,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 130,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,145,000 after acquiring an additional 276,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

