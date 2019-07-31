IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $149.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IMPINJ from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $781.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 2.72. IMPINJ has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,609,394.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Brodersen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $542,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,950. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,665,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in IMPINJ by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,817 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

