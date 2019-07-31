Imperial Capital Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:CNK opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 14.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 169,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 99.8% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 39,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.