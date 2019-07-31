Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $104.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.27 million. Imax had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 974,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,421. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31. Imax has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $26.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Imax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Imax from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Imax to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Imax news, Director Darren D. Throop sold 3,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $66,713.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,571.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $101,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,907.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,975 shares of company stock worth $1,157,092. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

