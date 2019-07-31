IEC Electronics (IEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IEC opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.65.

In other IEC Electronics news, Director Keith M. Butler bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,184.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas L. Barbato bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,860.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

