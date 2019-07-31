IEC Electronics (IEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.
IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IEC opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.65.
About IEC Electronics
IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.
