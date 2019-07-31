iCar Asia (ASX:ICQ) Shares Down 5%

iCar Asia Ltd (ASX:ICQ)’s stock price dropped 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.19 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.19 ($0.13), approximately 179,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 430,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 million and a P/E ratio of -5.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.20.

Get iCar Asia alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Grove 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th.

iCar Asia Limited develops and operates Internet based automotive portals for used and new car buyers in South East Asia. It operates automotive portals under the Carlist.my and LiveLifeDrive.com brands in Malaysia; Mobil123.com and Otospirit.com brands in Indonesia; and one2car.com, Autospinn.com, and Thaicar.com brands in Thailand.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iCar Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCar Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.