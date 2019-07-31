Hydro Market Capitalization Reaches $9.90 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Hydro has a market cap of $9.90 million and $140,750.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Mercatox, DEx.top and BitForex. Over the last week, Hydro has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.88 or 0.05829914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047538 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001367 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000996 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Hydro

HYDRO is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,453,999,061 tokens. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DEx.top, Mercatox, Fatbtc, CoinEx, Upbit, Bittrex, BitMart, BitForex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

