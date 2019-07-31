Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 371 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,029,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,582,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,957,000 after purchasing an additional 880,288 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,921,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4,385.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,195,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856,786 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,300,469,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,793,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $65.06 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 198.18%. AbbVie’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

In other news, EVP William J. Chase acquired 30,400 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,045,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,410,849.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 11,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.50 per share, with a total value of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,695. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.