Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. 253,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $38,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 179,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,469.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott J. Wright bought 4,950 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.22 per share, with a total value of $100,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,902.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,950 shares of company stock worth $157,729. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

