Huntington National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,187 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $57,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 14,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 407,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 112,876 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 47,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,341,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,129 shares of company stock worth $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

