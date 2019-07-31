Huntington National Bank Sells 712 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 24,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in ITT by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ITT by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE ITT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,020. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 8,950 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $549,351.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Scalera sold 64,135 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $3,948,791.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,770.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

