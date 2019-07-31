Huntington National Bank Has $131,000 Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kirby were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEX. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $38,054,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $32,119,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 5.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,522,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after purchasing an additional 138,081 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $8,132,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Kirby by 99.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 69,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

In other news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 4,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $419,200.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,988.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,386 shares in the company, valued at $872,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,508 shares of company stock worth $2,368,898 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.66. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $60.63 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.04 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

