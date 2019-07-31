Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,775,000 after buying an additional 347,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,176,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,410,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $452,311,000 after buying an additional 831,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.28.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.01. The company had a trading volume of 367,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $137.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.66.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.