Huntington National Bank Buys 145 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,337,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,735,000 after acquiring an additional 37,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

CSL traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,886. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $144.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,397 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,802.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

