Huntington National Bank Acquires New Position in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCP. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 17.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 33.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 51,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new stake in TC Pipelines in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TCP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. 50,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,751. TC Pipelines, LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.67.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 33.82% and a positive return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. TC Pipelines’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

