Huntington National Bank Acquires 263 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 27.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $248,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 576.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 11.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $158.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Shares of URI stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,819. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.71. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.28 and a 12-month high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 238 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 38,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $5,002,668.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,881,673.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock valued at $29,791,035. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

